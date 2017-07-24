press release: Is it illusion, deception, or magic, and how do we know the difference? Performer William Pack presents Mind Games: The Science of Self-Deception at the Verona Public Library on Monday, July 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Our brain decides how we perceive everything around us. It finds patterns and solves problems efficiently, except when it lies to us. In Mind Games, Pack explores the real science of how our brains trick us into seeing and believing things that don’t exist.

In this presentation, Pack demonstrates how optical illusions work, why magicians’ tricks fool us, why people fall for scams, and how we make thousands of choices every day. He will also explain how our brains are hard-wired to believe fake news, medical scams, and other deceptions. In addition, Pack will share proven, scientific, actionable techniques to preserve brain health and overcome the logical fallacies we all make.

Pack’s book Mind Games will be available for sale and signing. This free presentation is suitable for teens and adults.