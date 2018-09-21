× Expand William Shatner

press release: William Shatner, live on stage. In this unique evening, fans will enjoy a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” on the big screen. Following the movie, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures, William Shatner, will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind the scenes stories from portraying the original “Captain James T. Kirk” in the Star Trek television series and movies as well as his career spanning over 50 years as an award winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask William their question during the audience-led Q&A.