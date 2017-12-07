press release: I'm Not Ready for Christmas Holiday Fundraiser for Willma's Fund

Thursday, Dec 7th, 8-10pm, Art In, 1444 E Washington Ave.

Come and join Willma Flynn-Stone to raise money for Willma's Fund. In 2017 we have helped 29 people and spent $8,000 thanks to your continued support.

Willma will sing live this year and there will be two shows: An all ages at 8pm and an adults only at 9pm.

There will be a $5 cover and all tips will go to the Fund.

*They will have limited Christmas songs in the first show.