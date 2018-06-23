Willy Porter & Trace Bundy
Art in the Barn, Fitchburg 5927 Adams Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53575
×
Matthew Bushey
Willy Porter
press release: A Benefit for Haiti Allies featuring WILLY PORTER & TRACE BUNDY
Saturday, June 23, Art In The Barn, 5927 Adams Road, Fitchburg
Doors 6:30pm; Show: 7:00pm
Suggested Donation: $30 adv, $35 dos
Come Early to Picnic and Enjoy the Beautiful Scenery! Yoga Bags from our Yoga Bag Factory will be Available for Sale !!!
Info
Art in the Barn, Fitchburg 5927 Adams Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53575 View Map
Fundraisers
Music