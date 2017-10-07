Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson

press release: A virtuoso guitarist, Willy Porter has more than ten albums to his catalogue including Dog Eared Dream (1994), which yielded the top 10 AAA single, “Angry Words.” He has shared the stage with rock and pop luminaries such as Jeff Beck, Sting, Paul Simon, Tori Amos and Jethro Tull. Carmen Nickerson is an accomplished jazz, R&B, and rock vocalist from the Midwest; she has also contributed her talents to studio and voice-over work in L.A.

In their collaboration, the two artists compile candid snapshots of the human journey, exposing ideas such as hope, regret, love, loss, and connection that remain immutable against time, history, or place. Porter Nickerson embody the best of what live music has to offer: heart, grit, and the kind of raw musicianship that transforms listeners into long-time fans. Willy Porter’s searing finger-picking guitar style blends deftly with Carmen Nickerson’s lush vocals to create an unforgettable sound that resonates long after the last chord fades.

www.willyporter.com

www.carmennickerson.com