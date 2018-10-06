Willy Porter

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

Saturday, October 6, 2018, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $25.00 Advance

Gold Circle: $45.00 Advance (Includes Early Entry & Preferred Seating)

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show

Searching for the shaman that lives inside the guitar has led Willy Porter on a musical and personal odyssey spanning over two decades, 10 albums, and multiple continents. His journey remains defined by an independent drive to evolve as a musician and human, affording him the freedom to cre-ate the next song on his own terms. Equally accomplished as a guitarist, singer, and songwriter, Porter’s songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles, and triumphs of human existence. His live shows are guitar-driven events--equal parts grit, soul, and muscle--that are electrifying, dynamic, and wholly original in the way that Porter’s voice blends and fuses with his virtuoso fret work.

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
608-241-8633
