press release: The Willy Street Chamber Players are honored to be a part of the 2017 Rural Musicians’ Forum Concert Series at historic Taliesin’s Hillside Theater. Join these six energetic young chamber musicians for an exciting evening of classical music.

Now going into its third season, the group has become known for experimental programming, commitment to an ever-growing community, and excellent performances. Recently awarded the prestigious title of “Musicians of the Year 2016” by Madison’s popular music blog The Well-Tempered Ear, the Willy Street Chamber Players will present a varied program with something for everyone.

The program will feature works by Brahms, American composer Charles Ives, and Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera. The group will be performing at Taliesin’s Hillside Theater, Spring Green, at 7:30 pm on Monday June 12. This will be the first concert of the Rural Musicians Forum 2017 Summer Series, Beautiful Music in a Beautiful Place. A free-will donation will be requested. Hillside Theater is located at 6604 State Hwy. 23, Spring Green.