Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: Summer Series concerts are Friday evenings at 6:00pm in the sanctuary of the beautiful Immanuel Lutheran Church,1021 Spaight St., right on Lake Monona in the vibrant Willy Street neighborhood. Enjoy 60-90 minutes of inspiring and unforgettable live music, then go explore the neighborhood with the remaining daylight hours!

Following the performance, enjoy a reception provided by one of our amazing Willy Street restaurant partners (past contributors have been Underground Butcher, Let it Ride Cold Brew Coffee, Madison Sourdough, Willy Street Co-Op, Festival Foods, and more!) While you enjoy your snacks, chat with friendly musicians and ask about the performance, the pieces, and the group. We love interacting with our awesome audience!

Worldwide Winds: with Timothy Hagen, flute; Alicia Lee, clarinet

Luigi Boccherini: Musica notturna delle strade di Madrid, op. 30 No. 6

Sergei Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes, op. 34

Andrew Norman: Light Screens (2002)

Johann Strauss II: Kaiser-Walzer, op. 437

Arr. Arnold Schoenberg