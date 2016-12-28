Willy Street Chamber Players

Google Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-21 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-21 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-21 13:30:00 iCalendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-21 13:30:00

Buy tickets

A Place to Be 911 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Tickets are on sale now to a very special event with the Willy Street Chamber Players!  

Saturday January 21, 2017 and Sunday January 22, 2017 at 1:30pm

Tickets $20

Get "up close and personal" with WSCP as we present an exciting chamber music program combining new and old works.  Don't let the cold weather keep you away from the intimate and cozy setting of "A Place to Be" on Williamson Street.  Tickets are limited, so act fast!

PROGRAM:

Daniel Bernard Roumain String Quartet No. 5 "Rosa Parks"

Franz Josef Haydn String Quartet Op. 20, No. 4 in D

Felix Mendelssohn Four Pieces for String Quartet

Astor Piazzola Four for Tango

Info

A Place to Be 911 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

Buy tickets

Google Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-21 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-21 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-21 13:30:00 iCalendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-21 13:30:00 Google Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-22 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-22 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-22 13:30:00 iCalendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2017-01-22 13:30:00

Isthmus Coloring Contest
Print

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Thursday

December 29, 2016

Friday

December 30, 2016

Saturday

December 31, 2016

Sunday

January 1, 2017

Monday

January 2, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

January 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer