Tickets are on sale now to a very special event with the Willy Street Chamber Players!

​

Saturday January 21, 2017 and Sunday January 22, 2017 at 1:30pm

Tickets $20

Get "up close and personal" with WSCP as we present an exciting chamber music program combining new and old works. Don't let the cold weather keep you away from the intimate and cozy setting of "A Place to Be" on Williamson Street. Tickets are limited, so act fast!

PROGRAM:

Daniel Bernard Roumain String Quartet No. 5 "Rosa Parks"

Franz Josef Haydn String Quartet Op. 20, No. 4 in D

Felix Mendelssohn Four Pieces for String Quartet

Astor Piazzola Four for Tango