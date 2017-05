× Expand Willy Street Chamber Players

Summer Series:

Friday July 7, 2017 at 6pm: Brahms Sextet with guest Suzanne Beia, violin

Friday July 21, 2017 at 6pm: On Wenlock Edge with guest Adam Shelton, tenor

Friday July 28, 2017 at 6pm: The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind with guest Michael Maccaferri, clarinet