The Willy Street Chamber Players: Named 2016 Musicians of the Year by the Well-Tempered Ear Blog, their programming is adventurous, combining beloved classics and new music from contemporary composers.

The Wisconsin Union Theater is bringing classical music to the Memorial Union Terrace with its just-announced Summer Serenades series. Get your fill of unique Madison summer fun with some of the finest and most innovative artists Wisconsin has to offer. All concerts are on Sundays at 5 pm and free!