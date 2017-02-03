Willy Street Chamber Players

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Free.

PROGRAM TO INCLUDE:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet K. 157 in C Major

Felix Mendelssohn Four Pieces for String Quartet

Daniel Bernard Roumain String Quartet No. 5 "Rosa Parks"

Willy Street Chamber Players is excited to present this program combining the old with the new.  Names familiar to classical music fans (Mozart and Mendelssohn) will be played alongside an exciting work written in 2005 by composer Daniel Bernard Roumain.  Roumain’s String Quartet No. 5 subtitled “Rosa Parks” is an emotional, exciting work honoring “the mother of the freedom movement.”

