press release:

Beyond the Gates: Willy Street Food Crawl

July 18: 5:30-7:30pm (Williamson St. Madison, 53703)

Take a walk on the spicy side as you tour Madison’s Willy Street neighborhood with the founder of Madison Eats, Otehlia Cassidy.

Learn and taste first-hand about the unique backgrounds of the chefs and growers that drive Madison’s burgeoning food scene. Enjoy generous tastings at 5 stops with a focus on the role spice plays in different cuisines. Discover Madison’s first city park, and the unique architecture of this eclectic and vibrant neighborhood.

Otehlia Cassidy founded Madison Eats in 2012, after spending years trying to create her ideal job which combines her passion for great food, teaching, dancing, and sustainable development. Through her travels and studying ethnobotany, Otehlia learned that we are all connected by food and now focuses on connecting cultures and cuisine through Madison Eats.

$125 non-members | $100 members