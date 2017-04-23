Willy Street Park Clean-Up

press release: This coming Sunday, April 23, from 10 AM to 1 PM, we will be holding our annual Spring Clean Up Event. We are looking for volunteers to help with litter pick up, raking of leaves from flower beds, and some light weeding. he Willy Street Park has some gloves and lawn rakes, but volunteers can bring their own. Please feel free to bring your own drinking water. This is a great way to enjoy a spring day and meet people in the neighborhood.