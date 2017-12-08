Wind River

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

USA | 107 min | R | Dir. Taylor Sheridan

Fri Dec 8 | 8:30 PM; Sat Dec 9 | 5:30 PM; Sun Dec 10 | 6:00 PM

"WIND RIVER is a chilling thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death."

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
