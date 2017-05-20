press release: The Winding Roads Art Tour debuted last year to an enthusiastic public who enjoyed visiting the studios of local artists and seeing how they create their work. This year, the tour has expanded to 21 studio locations and includes 38 artists. The tour takes place on May 20 and 21, and is a perfect way to spend a spring weekend.

The studios on the Winding Roads Art Tour will be open to the public both Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Brochures, including a map of all participating locations, are available at VIVA Gallery, Ewetopia Fiber Shop, Blue Bobbin Studio, and Viroqua Chamber Main Street as well at other Viroqua businesses. More information, including an online map, list of artists and list of studios, can be found at www.windingroadsart.com. We invite you to join us on Facebook.

The self-guided tour will take you to nine studios in Viroqua and twelve more within a 20-mile radius of the city. Firefly Art Studio and VIVA Gallery, two sponsors of the tour, are perfect places to start. Firefly, at 201 South Main Street in Viroqua, will display a piece of artwork from every artist on the tour. Across the street at VIVA, half of the members of the gallery are on the tour and have their work available there on a regular basis. An oil painting demonstration will be given at VIVA gallery from 10:00 to 2:00 on Saturday.

Using the illustrated Art Tour brochure, art enthusiasts may choose to visit more Viroqua locations, and then wind their way through the surrounding hills and valleys to some idyllic spots for creating stunning work. Tourers will have the opportunity to visit weavers at their looms, potters at their wheels, painters at their easels, and to watch some very talented jewelers, printmakers, sculptors and woodworkers in the process of making their art. They will also meet photographers, fiber artists, and mixed media artists. Artwork will be available for purchase and artists will be available for conversations on creativity.

Sponsors for this event include Organic Valley, Viroqua Chamber, VIVA Gallery, Firefly Art Studio, Vernon Communications Coop, WCCU Credit Union, Ewetopia Fiber Shop, Viroqua Food Coop, and Gary’s Rock Shop .