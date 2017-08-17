Windsor Area Garden Club Garage Sale

press release: Windsor Area Garden Club Charity Garage Sale event to raise funds for 2 local charities: DANN( DeForest Area Needs Network) and Norski Nibbles. 100% of profits will be donated to these groups.

Thursday 8/17, 8am-5pm, Friday 8/18, 8am-3pm., Saturday 8/19, 8am-12pm, at Windsor Neighborhood Center 4438 Windsor Road. Huge Sale including fresh garden produce, garden art, collectibles, jewelry, decor, etc. and silent auction. Free hot or iced coffee donated by Windsor Breads Bakery, while you shop.