Windy Tales

press release: As half of her school's very small digital camera club, Nao Ueshima is obsessed with taking photos. What's a bit unusual, however, is her favorite choice of subject: the sky. Unfortunately, when you spend all of your time looking up in the air, sometimes you lose track of where your feet are headed. As a result, some very unusual things start to happen to Nao. Discovering a cat on top of her favorite rooftop one day, Nao is startled when it suddenly flies away on the wind. Flies, not falls! Even more startling, however, is what happens when Nao falls off the roof herself! Instead of being killed or hurt, Nao makes the most remarkable discovery: there are people who know how to control the flow of the wind - and one of them is one of her teachers! Suddenly school becomes much more interesting as Nao and her friends learn the secrets of everything from Air to Zephyr, and in between they'll also discover a lot about themselves as well. screening permission and image courtesy of Sentai Filmworks, www.sentaifilmworks.com The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting. Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.