RSVP for Wine Auction and Dinner

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:

It's that time of year! The 24th Annual Tandem Press Wine Auction and Benefit Dinner is coming up in just a few short weeks. If you are in the Madison area, please join us on Thursday, June 15th for a night of good food, great jazz music, entertainment by aerial dance troupe Cycropia, and some fantastic auction items.

Seats for this event are still available at $125 per person.

Call us at 608-263-3437 to reserve your seat by June 9.

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

