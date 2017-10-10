RSVP for Wine, Cheese & Tintype

press release:

Thursday, October 19, 5:30-7:30pm, enjoy an evening networking with OPEN at one of Madison's finest art studios. Eric Baillies is opening his studio for an evening of wine, cheese boards from Fromagination, and a demonstration of tintype art.

Eric creates photographs using the historical antique process known as tintypes. The process was invented by Fredrick Scott Archer in 1851, and is a wet plate process in which the image is prepared, exposed and developed while the plate is still wet, taking about 10-15 minutes to complete start to finish. The result is a one-of-a-kind, direct positive, which is varnished, cannot be reproduced and will last hundreds of years.

During the event, Eric will demonstrate the tintype process. Attendees will have the chance to win a tintype of their own and will receive a discount on future private tintype bookings.

Winnebago Studios, 2046 Winnebago Street

Parking is located behind the building and on the street

Cost: Members: Free | Non-members: $15

Registration deadline: October 10,2017