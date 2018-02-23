press release: The 3rd Biennial Wings & Water will be on display at The River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578) from January 18-March 9, 2018. Exhibit hours are 8am-8pm Mondays-Fridays (closed when Sauk Prairie School District closes) and by appointment (608-643-5215). A public reception will take place on Friday, February 23rd, 2018 from 5:30pm-7:30pm when Graeme Reid will announce the award recipients with many of the artists in attendance.