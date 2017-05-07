press release: The Wings for Life World Run App makes it easy to participate in the global running event that everyone’s talking about. Join the Madison Organized App Run and meet your local runners at the designated starting point, which simultaneously joining tens of thousands of runners worldwide to help find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Here’s how it works: Download the Wings for Life World Run App and join the Madison Organized App Run. Your race will begin at the same time as all the other runners around the globe on May 7. The Virtual Catcher Car will give you a head start and then begin pursuit at the same slow pace as the real Catcher Cars at event locations around the world. When you’re caught, you’ve reached your personal finish line. The App will show you the distance you achieved and make it easy to share your accomplishment.

The Wings for Life World Run has one goal: to find a cure for spinal cord injury. One hundred percent of entry fees and donations goes directly to the nonprofit Wings for Life Foundation, which is dedicated to life-changing spinal cord research.

WHERE: Madison Organized App Run

Vilas Park Shelter

Vilas Park Dr.

Madison, WI 53715

WHEN: May 7 at 6 a.m.

HOW: If you haven’t already signed up for the 2017 edition of the Wings for Life World Run on Sunday, May 7, the time is now. Download the App at the App Store or Google Play, or register to run at an event location by visiting win.gs/WFLMadison.

DIGITAL: For the latest about Wings For Life World Run, visit www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com and join the conversation by using the hashtags #wingsforlife and #worldrun