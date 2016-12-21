Wings of Desire

Free screening & popcorn.
An angel (Bruno Ganz) seeks a way to become human when he falls in love with lonely trapeze artist (Solveig Dommartin). PG-13, 1987.
Info
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies
Movies
-
