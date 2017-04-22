Wings of Life

Google Calendar - Wings of Life - 2017-04-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wings of Life - 2017-04-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wings of Life - 2017-04-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Wings of Life - 2017-04-22 16:00:00

SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This one is for the children and our inner-child. Please join us in honoring Earth Day and connecting with the kids in our life. We want to promote environmental awareness to everyone, especially our children.This breathtaking, awe-inspiring documentary, "Wings of Life" is so visually delightful, you will be thankful you took the time to watch this and share the experience with your kids.

Here's more on the film from wikipedia: A beautiful love story in danger. Our future depends on an amazing love story between the flowers and fauna consisting of bees, butterflies, birds, and bats, which allow these species to reproduce. Delicate and graceful, the flowers are not content to be the ultimate symbol of beauty. On the contrary, their vibrant colors and their exotic flavors are so many wonders that attract pollinators and drunk with desire. All these animals are involved in a complex dance of seduction on which one third of our crops, a dance without which we could not survive ... Pollen presents the unsung heroes of the global food chain. Their fantastic worlds are full of stories, drama and beauty. While a fragile and threatened, essential for the balance of the planet, it should now actively protect ...Suggested donation of 5-10 dollars to keep the movement strong.

Info

SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Environment
Movies

Visit Event Website

608-230-5540

Google Calendar - Wings of Life - 2017-04-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wings of Life - 2017-04-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wings of Life - 2017-04-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Wings of Life - 2017-04-22 16:00:00

Print

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer