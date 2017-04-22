press release: This one is for the children and our inner-child. Please join us in honoring Earth Day and connecting with the kids in our life. We want to promote environmental awareness to everyone, especially our children.This breathtaking, awe-inspiring documentary, "Wings of Life" is so visually delightful, you will be thankful you took the time to watch this and share the experience with your kids.

Here's more on the film from wikipedia: A beautiful love story in danger. Our future depends on an amazing love story between the flowers and fauna consisting of bees, butterflies, birds, and bats, which allow these species to reproduce. Delicate and graceful, the flowers are not content to be the ultimate symbol of beauty. On the contrary, their vibrant colors and their exotic flavors are so many wonders that attract pollinators and drunk with desire. All these animals are involved in a complex dance of seduction on which one third of our crops, a dance without which we could not survive ... Pollen presents the unsung heroes of the global food chain. Their fantastic worlds are full of stories, drama and beauty. While a fragile and threatened, essential for the balance of the planet, it should now actively protect ...Suggested donation of 5-10 dollars to keep the movement strong.