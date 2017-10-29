The Wingspan Open House

press release:Sunday, October 29, 1:00-4:00 p.m., W7468 Prairie Lane, Arlington

Goose Pond Sanctuary is now home to a brand new landmark. The Wingspan observation platform, peeking out of Bicentennial Prairie and overlooking beautiful Goose Pond, is nearing completion. And it looks amazing.

We invite you to visit next Sunday, October 29, 1:00-4:00 p.m. to explore this new addition to the sanctuary, made possible by John and Marlen Kaiser and many generous donors, and honoring long-time sanctuary resident managers Mark Martin and Susan Foote-Martin.

Come walk the prairie. Sit on the new oak slab benches under the pavilion's wings. See what birds are visiting the sanctuary through the provided spotting scopes. Chat with your fellow nature nuts and bird enthusiasts. Leave with a newfound or rekindled love for Goose Pond.