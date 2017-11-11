press release: November 11 from 9:00 to 5:00 and November 12 from 10:00 to 4:00

The 28th annual Winter Art Fair Off the Square features over 100 Wisconsin artists and craftspeople as well as thousands of their works. The works will include paintings, sculptures, woodwork, glasswork, photography, jewelry and fiber arts. Visitors will be able to purchase Hero Beads to be given to children battling cancer. 100% of the bead sales will benefit the Badger Childhood Cancer Network.

Live music, a silent art auction, a Young Collector’s Corner and a variety of food complement the art and craftwork.

The Fair is produced by the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople, Inc., a group of artists dedicated to producing art fairs to benefit fellow artists.

Admission: $5.00