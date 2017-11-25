press release: The Stoughton Community Farmers Market is sponsoring a winter artisan market on November 25, Shop Small Business Saturday, and on Dec. 2, during Victorian Holiday Weekend. The event will be held at Chorus Public House in Stoughton's beautiful historic downtown.

We welcome more than 20 diverse artisans. Hand crafted products include; pottery, photography, metalwork, hand carved spoons and Santa's, jewelers, glasswork, and even some sweet treats from local bee keepers.

Coffee and cafe service is available and live music will be provided by traditional Irish singer, Andreas Transø.

10am-6pm, Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St. Stoughton, 53589

Free admittance