Winter Artisan Market

to Google Calendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-11-25 10:00:00

Chorus Public House, Stoughton 154 W. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release: The Stoughton Community Farmers Market is sponsoring a winter artisan market on November 25, Shop Small Business Saturday, and on Dec. 2, during Victorian Holiday Weekend. The event will be held at Chorus Public House in Stoughton's beautiful historic downtown. 

We welcome more than 20 diverse artisans. Hand crafted products include; pottery, photography, metalwork, hand carved spoons and Santa's, jewelers, glasswork, and even some sweet treats from local bee keepers.

Coffee and cafe service is available and live music will be provided by traditional Irish singer, Andreas Transø. 

10am-6pm, Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St. Stoughton,  53589

Free admittance

Info
Chorus Public House, Stoughton 154 W. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-12-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-12-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-12-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Artisan Market - 2017-12-02 10:00:00