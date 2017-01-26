Winter Bash Extravaganza

Evolution Arts Collective Gallery 202 S. Dickinson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Friday, March 10, 5 pm-midnight, at Evolution Arts Collective.

Art Auction and Dinner. More than 20 artists. Painting, drawing, photograph, etchings and more.

3 Bands. Thistle and the Thorns, Banobo Secret Handshake, 2Man

Dance- Tango by Antonio and Jessica. The People.

Performance painting by Daithi

Art Demos and open studio.

Suggested donation $10

This is a benefit for Evolution Arts Collective, to save our Warehouse studio/gallery.

Info

Evolution Arts Collective Gallery 202 S. Dickinson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events

920-559-7448

