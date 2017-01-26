Winter Bash Extravaganza

Friday, March 10, 5 pm-midnight, at Evolution Arts Collective.
Art Auction and Dinner. More than 20 artists. Painting, drawing, photograph, etchings and more.
3 Bands. Thistle and the Thorns, Banobo Secret Handshake, 2Man
Dance- Tango by Antonio and Jessica. The People.
Performance painting by Daithi
Art Demos and open studio.
Suggested donation $10
This is a benefit for Evolution Arts Collective, to save our Warehouse studio/gallery.
Info
Evolution Arts Collective Gallery 202 S. Dickinson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
please enable javascript to view