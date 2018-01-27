press release: Belles & Chimes Madison, in conjunction with Art In, present their first Winter Charity Pinball Tournament - 100% all of all buy-ins and donations will benefit Rape Crisis Center (https://thercc.org/).

Please note that this is an All Genders Welcome event! This tournament is not directly associated with the Belles & Chimes Madison Pinball League's current season, and is not an IFPA Sanctioned event.

Sign ups will begin at 3:00pm, and tournament play will being at 3:30pm. There is a $5.00 buy-in for all players - each player will play 4 designated tables - those ables will be pay-to-play. All scores will be submitted to the tournament director, and the highest score on each table will win a prize. Another $5.00 donation will get you a second chance to achieve higher scores. - Prizes donated by Stern Pinball & Jersey Jack Pinball!

There will also be a raffle with prizes including:

- a one-day pass to the Midwest Gaming Classic!

- A fun pinballer prize pack!

- a bowling party for up to 10 people (includes 2 hours of bowling and show rentals) courtesy of Schwoegler's!

And more!

About RCC:

Serving Dane County since 1973, the Rape Crisis Center (RCC) provides services to survivors (and their family and friends) of all forms of sexual violence, including recent sexual assault, past sexual assault, incest (past or present), sexual harassment, and sexual exploitation.

These services are provided free of charge and include crisis intervention and support via our 24-hour Helpline (608-251-7273), our Spanish language line La Línea (608-258-2567), short-term counseling, support groups, medical and legal advocacy and accompaniment, community education and outreach.

RCC also operates Chimera Self-Defense Designed for Women, and Safer Bar.

About Belles & Chimes Madison:

Belles & Chimes is a nationwide network of women's pinball leagues, founded in 2013 in Oakland, California.

Our mission is to provide a fun, social environment for women to play pinball together.

Belles & Chimes is for significantly female-identified people. We use an inclusive definition of “woman” and “female” and we welcome trans women, genderqueer women, and non-binary people who are significantly female-identified.

The Madison chapter of Belles & Chimes meets most 1st & 3rd Wednesdays of the month at Art In (1444 E Washington Ave Madison, WI). Our Second Season will begin February.