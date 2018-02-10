Winter Fest

press release: Hilldale invites the Madison community to stop by for a day of family fun and winter festivities. The event will feature interactive ice sculptures for attendees to enjoy. The sculptures include Connect Four, Tic Tac Toe, mini golf, ski ball and a photo opp. Children can also partake in winter themed face painting, glitter tattoos and caricatures. The sculptures will be up throughout the month of February for guests to enjoy. 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. No need for tickets. Free entry open to public.