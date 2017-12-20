press release: Tao Sangha Madison invites you to Winter Solstice Buddhist Chanting by Candlelight

Special Solstice Healing Session: Wish the best for your future, for others, for the earth. Experience Oneness of heart while chanting in sitting, bowing and walking practices. Feel peaceful, and purified.

"Nem" means to visualize or to wish and "butsu" is the Buddha. While chanting we wish for the happiness and spiritual growth of everyone; our friends & family, the world, all beings.

No experience necessary; Everyone is Welcome! Please RSVP by emailing or calling 608-257-4663.