Winter Solstice Buddhist Chanting

Tao Sangha Center 2330 Willard Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Tao Sangha Madison invites you to Winter Solstice Buddhist Chanting by Candlelight

Special Solstice Healing Session:  Wish the best for your future, for others, for the earth. Experience Oneness of heart  while chanting in sitting, bowing and walking practices. Feel peaceful, and purified.  

"Nem" means to visualize or to wish and "butsu" is the  Buddha. While chanting we  wish for the happiness and  spiritual growth of everyone; our friends & family, the  world, all beings.  

No experience necessary; Everyone is Welcome! Please RSVP by emailing or calling 608-257-4663.

Tao Sangha Center 2330 Willard Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53804
608-257-4663
