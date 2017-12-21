Winter Solstice Yoga

press release:

You are invited to dive into the darkness!

Come embrace the longest night of the year with a gentle yoga class focused on stillness and inward reflection. The word solstice actually means ‘sun standing still’ and we will move, breath, and meditate into stillness in order to embrace the darkness, cultivate the light within ourselves, and fire our intentions for the coming year. Bring a pillow, an eye pillow, and journal if you have one.

Space is limited.

Please message or email to reserve your spot:

sarscott01@gmail.com