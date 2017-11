press release: PowerHouse Entertainment presents

Winter Warfare Tour '17

on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 in Madison

Featuring:

Road Warrior Animal, The Godfather, The Sandman, Sunny the California Girl, Beastie, Beer City Bruiser and MORE!!!

Matches already signed:

Madison's Own Jarrod Jaxx vs Adam Rose

Extreme Rules

Chase McCoy vs Sabu

Robbie E vs Swoggle

Tickets starting at just $5!!!!

Keep current on updates at www.facebook.com/ PowerHouseWI