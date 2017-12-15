RSVP for Winter Zoo Camp

press release:

Winter Vacation Camp at the Henry Vilas Zoo: Full and half-day camps for kids in grades 1-6. Activities include art, games, stories, conservation, and of course - hands-on animal encounters!

Sessions are from 9-12, optional lunch, and 12:30 - 3:30

December 27, 28, 29 (register by 12/1 to receive a complimentary t-shirt), Henry Vilas Zoo

Half day: $30 for members, $35 for non-members; full day: $60 for members, $70 for non-members. Discounts apply if you sign up for multiple days.

email: education@vilaszoo.org