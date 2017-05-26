press release: In addition to our great programming, we have fun events going all weekend long:

Thursday night: Reception & Reading at Room of One’s Own — The unofficial start to WisCon when we visit our favorite bookshop and listen to readings from our Guests of Honor.

Friday morning: Writers' Workshop — A chance to engage in a writing workshop at WisCon without missing any of WisCon.

Friday afternoon: The Gathering — The official start to WisCon, when the Concourse ballroom fills with free activities to help you ease into the weekend. You can decorate your badge, pick up an outfit at the clothing swap, unwind with the fiber circle, and so much more!

All weekend: Art Show — An opportunity to slow down and enjoy art that's beautiful, sublime, weird, and possibly challenging the kyriarchy — created by WisCon members! Most art is available for sale, and all art is up for the voted-for-by-members awards.

All weekend: Dealers' Room — A room! Full of dealers! Visit this marketplace during the weekend to peruse the selection of books, jewelry, and other interesting wares.

Friday night: Opening Ceremonies — When WisCon introduces our Guests of Honor, makes important announcements for the weekend, and welcomes our members to the convention.

Saturday afternoon: Bake Sale for Tiptree — When WisCon does its part to raise money for the James Tiptree, Jr. Literary Award.

Saturday night: Tiptree Auction — The James Tiptree, Jr. Literary Award's premier fundraiser, which WisCon is proud to host on a near-yearly basis.

Sunday night: Dessert Salon — A chance for members to dress up, dress down, and enjoy fantastic delights from the Concourse's pastry chef.

Sunday night: Guest of Honor Speeches — Our keynote event, when our Guests of Honor speak, sing, or do whatever strikes their fancy, WisCon makes important announcements, and sometimes a wild idea kicks off something amazing.

Our keynote event, when our Guests of Honor speak, sing, or do whatever strikes their fancy, WisCon makes important announcements, and sometimes a wild idea kicks off something amazing. Monday afternoon: SignOut — A chance to chat with authors and get your books signed.