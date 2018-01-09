press release:

Tuesday – Thursday, January 9-11, 2018, Exhibition Hall

The Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic is Wisconsin's premier agribusiness industry event drawing interest and participation from all confluences of the industry from throughout the Midwestern states.

The program is held at the Alliant Energy Center each January and boasts an attendance of nearly 2,000 attendees. The conference and tradeshow is a collaborative effort between the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association and the University of Wisconsin.

The depth of coverage and exhibits provided through the conference and tradeshow makes it clear why the Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic is Wisconsin's premier industry event.