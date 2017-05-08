RSVP for Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans Convention
press release: The Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans invites members to attend our 7th Biennial Convention, May 13th, 2017!
Join fellow WIARA members, Congressman Mark Pocan, and Isthmus Editor Judith Davidoff as we celebrate the growth of YOUR Alliance!
When: May 13th, Registration @ 8am - Legislator Reception @ 4:30pm
Where: The Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53715
Agenda
Congressman Mark Pocan - The Political Landscape
Isthmus Editor Judith Davidoff – Your Story – Getting the Media to Listen
Session 1- Relevance in Trump’s America - Learning to Listen
Session 2 - Action in Trump’s America - Putting Our Skills to Work
Convention – Election of New Officers
Legislator Reception – State Reps and Senators will be in attendance
RETURN REGISTRATION FORM & CHECK PAYABLE TO WIARA FOR $75 TO:
1602 S. Park St. Rm 220, Madison, WI 53715
REGISTRATION INCLUDES: BREAKFAST, LUNCH, AND REGISTRATION MATERIALS
**Registration Deadline May 8, 2017**
Info