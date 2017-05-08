RSVP for Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans Convention

press release: The Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans invites members to attend our 7th Biennial Convention, May 13th, 2017!

Join fellow WIARA members, Congressman Mark Pocan, and Isthmus Editor Judith Davidoff as we celebrate the growth of YOUR Alliance!

When: May 13th, Registration @ 8am - Legislator Reception @ 4:30pm

Where: The Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53715

Agenda

Congressman Mark Pocan - The Political Landscape

Isthmus Editor Judith Davidoff – Your Story – Getting the Media to Listen

Session 1- Relevance in Trump’s America - Learning to Listen

Session 2 - Action in Trump’s America - Putting Our Skills to Work

Convention – Election of New Officers

Legislator Reception – State Reps and Senators will be in attendance

RETURN REGISTRATION FORM & CHECK PAYABLE TO WIARA FOR $75 TO:

1602 S. Park St. Rm 220, Madison, WI 53715

REGISTRATION INCLUDES: BREAKFAST, LUNCH, AND REGISTRATION MATERIALS

**Registration Deadline May 8, 2017**