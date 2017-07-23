Wisconsin Amphibian & Reptile Conservation Fund Benefit

press release: As legend goes, deep in the darkest depths of Rock Lake prowls a giant serpent known as Rocky protecting the lake and surrounding areas. Now, Rocky's descendants need our help. Reptile and amphibian populations have suffered significant declines over the past decade. After identifying a major funding gap, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin launched the Wisconsin Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Fund. The endowment fund will provide sustainable support to protect Wisconsin’s turtles, frogs, snakes, lizards, and salamanders and provide annual support for critical conservation, education, research, and monitoring projects throughout the state.

For every beer of Rocky's Revenge purchased at the event, Tyranena will donate $1 to the fund!

Live education animals brought by: Madison Area Herpetological Society

Guest speaker at 3PM: Josh Kapfer, Certified Wildlife Biologist & Reptile Expert

Live music performed by: Frogwater