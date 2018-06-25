Wisconsin Animal Pals & Tales Camp

press release:

If you like animals and you like stories, this is the camp for you! Wisconsin has so many animal pals and stories about them – from badgers to cows to bees and more, come learn more about your favorite animal characters! Each day we will read tales, make crafts and play games just like the characters in the stories. We will work on your own Wisconsin Tale and at the end of the week you will have your own short story of your week at camp! Each day we will visit an animal-azing place in Madison, including the zoo and Babcock Dairy Hall!

For children entering grades 3 through 5. Give your child the experience of downtown Madison with the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s Summer Camps. These camps will be adventure filled, educational, and will teach campers the wonders of their city and their state.

June 25-29, Camps run from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday, with the option for extended care until 4:30 pm.

Registration Fee: Cost is $250 per camp, 10% off for Wisconsin Historical Society Members. $10 per day for extended care.