Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education Conference

press release: The Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education (WAEE) is proud to host the 2017 Fall Conference, an annual gathering of educators, natural resource professionals and stakeholders dedicated to sharing and celebrating significant innovations and advancements in the field of environmental education. The conference will take place from Thursday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. The theme of the conference is “Water Rising,” with conference strands on community engagement; best practices in environmental education; diversity, equity and inclusion; and early childhood education. Our keynote speaker, James Edward Mills, author of "The Adventure Gap," documents the first-ever African-American summit attempt on Alaska's Mount Denali. The conference includes workshops and fieldtrips beginning on Thursday (pre-registration required), an evening gala at the Mequon Nature Preserve, featuring live music from the band "Terri Lynn and the Darling Daughters," and concurrent sessions. Visit #WAEE2017 to see the latest posts, follow us on Twitter @WAEE40, and find us on Facebook.

Location: Concordia University’s Center for Environmental Stewardship, Mequon

Date/Time: Conference opens at 5pm on Thursday, Oct. 19; closes 2pm on Saturday, Oct. 21

Fee: $150 full conference for members, $185 full conference for non-members; members $80/day or $40/day for students

Information/Register: Visit 2017 Conference Registration or call 715-570-2587

The Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education is the statewide non-profit professional organization of environmental educators which supports environmental education through advocacy, networking, and recognition. We advocate by working with our members to identify environmental education priorities and amplify their voices. We create venues for networking through organizing annual conferences, winter workshops, and other events to connect environmental education professionals. We recognize groups and individuals for outstanding environmental efforts at an annual awards banquet.