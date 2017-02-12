press release: The Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble invites you to a concert of baroque chamber music Sunday February 12 at 3 PM, Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent Street.

Mimmi Fulmer – soprano; Nathan Giglierano – baroque violin; Brett Lipshutz - traverso; Eric Miller - viola da gamba; Sigrun Paust - recorder; Consuelo Sañudo - mezzo soprano; Monica Steger - traverso, harpsichord; Anton TenWolde - baroque cello; Max Yount - harpsichord

Tickets at the door only: $20 ($10 students).

A reception will be held at 2422 Kendall Ave, 2nd floor after the concert

Giovanni Legrenzi (1626-1690) - “Ave Regina Coelorum”

Jaques Morel (fl. 1700-1749) - Chaconne en trio, from Livre de pieces de violle (1709)

Jean-Baptiste Lully (1632-1687) - Plainte de Vénus sur la mort d’Adonis

Georg Friedrich Händel (1685-1759) - Sonata for violin and basso continuo, opus 1, nr 3

Intermission

Georg Philip Telemann (1681-1767) - “Hemmet den Eifer, verbannet die Rache”

Jacob Friedrich Kleinknecht (1722-1794) - Sonata for traverso and basso continuo, opus 1, nr 2 (1748)

Giacomo Carissimi (1605-1674) - “Rimante in pace omai”

Georg Philipp Telemann - Quartetto in G major, TWV 43:G6