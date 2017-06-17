press release: Tickets are now on sale for the seventh annual Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, to be held on Saturday, June 18, 2016 (Father’s Day weekend) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

Hosted by Bayshore Town Center, DRAFT Magazine, Palermo’s Screamin Sicilian, Welcome to Glendale (the City of Glendale’s Convention and Visitors Bureau) and the Wisconsin Brewer’s Guild, the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival is the premier all-Wisconsin craft beer and tasting festival, featuring more than 100 craft beer selections from more than 40 craft breweries throughout the state. Each of the participating breweries will be paired with local chefs, Wisconsin cheese makers, or one of several brewpubs and restaurants to create unique tasting portions designed to complement a variety of unique craft beers available for sampling.

Returning to the festival this year, is the updated 2016 Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival application for smartphones and tablets that will allow patrons to access a map of the festival, as well as brewery and restaurant locations during the event.

This year’s festival will feature music entertainment and the Wisconsin Brewer’s Guild will also be creating a “mountain of beer” assembled from each participating brewery to be raffled off to one winning patron of the festival. All raffle proceeds will benefit the Wisconsin Brewer’s Guild.

Festivalgoers and craft beer connoisseurs will also be able to purchase the “Wisconsin Beer Experience VIP Ticket.” This VIP ticket is available for $65 and will include access to a special VIP tent by the Wisconsin Brewer’s Guild that will feature specialty beers not available to the rest of attendees, a one-year subscription to DRAFT Magazine, early entry to the festival beginning at noon and a special collectible from the event. Only 250 VIP tickets are available.

General tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door, and include admission, a souvenir beer sampling glass and unlimited samples of beer and food pairings. Patrons must be 21 years of age or older to purchase a ticket, and photo identification will be required at the admission entrance. Designated drivers and patrons under 21 years of age can purchase a “Food Lovers Ticket” for $25.

For more information on the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, available hotel packages and to purchase tickets, visit WisconsinBeerLoversFest.com. Also, be sure to follow Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival on Twitter and Facebook for exclusive information about the festival, including the participating breweries and restaurants.

A SAMPLING OF THE PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND BREWERIES (UPDATES TO FOLLOW)

Restaurants – The Anchorage, BD's Mongolian Grill, Bar Louie, Bavarian Bierhaus, Big Daddys Brew n Que, The Brick, California Pizza Kitchen, Clock Shadow Creamery, Devon Seafood and Steak, Dickeys Barbeque, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company Restaurant, Kawa Japanese, La Coppa Gelato, Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall, Maple Leaf Farms, Milwaukee Ale House, Milwaukee Pretzel Company, Potbelly, SURG Restaurant Group- HOM, South Shore Brew Pub, Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub, Tabal Chocolate, Three Lions Pub, Vintage Brewing Company Restaurant.

Breweries: Barley Johns Brewing Company, The Brewing Projekt, Capital Brewery, CiderBoys Cider Company, Forgotten Fire Brewing Co., Fox River Brewing Co., Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company, Lake Louie Brewing, Lakefront Brewery, MKE Brewing Co., MobCraft Beer, New Glarus Brewing Co., Oliphant Brewing, Pearl Street Brewery, Raised Grain Brewing Co., Sand Creek Brewing Co., Second Salem Brewing Company, South Shore Brewery, Sprecher Brewery, St. Francis Brewery, Stevens Point Brewery, The Grumpy Troll Brewpub, Tyranena Brewing Company, Vintage Brewing Company, Wisconsin Brewing Company, Wisconsin Dells Brewing Company.