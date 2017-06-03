Wisconsin Bike Fed's annual event, 6/3-10, with commuter stations Monday-Friday mornings at various locations, special events and activities. Schedule: bikeweek.wisconsinbikefed.org.

press release: Friday, May 19, is National Bike to Work Day. That’s great and we’re all for it, but the Wisconsin Bike Fed is saving most of our firepower for the celebration of Wisconsin Bike Week, June 3rd through June 10th.

We admit that it can be a little confusing, but there are two reasons why we do things differently here in the Badger state.

The first reason is our signature weather. National Bike to Work Day is declared from Washington, DC, where they hope to get a nice dry day before the humidity sets in. But here in Wisconsin May can be a kind of slushy month for ice fishing. So, we figured moving our festivities back three weeks or so would give us a better run at good Midwest weather.

The other Wisconsin thing we did was drop the “to work” part. Now, for us, it’s just Bike Week. That’s actually a sign of progress. See, we’ve come to observe that biking to work just isn’t the novelty it once was. People do it all the time as part of their daily routine. We don’t have a “Use Your Stapler At Work Day” or a “Write An Email At Work Day.” It’s just what we do. Biking has become normalized. This is good. This is progress.

So, now it’s just Bike Week, a celebration of all things bike, not just commuting. Look for the full list of activities coming very soon, but it will include evening events aimed at families, women, baseball-goers, e-bike riders and more in addition to the expected and beloved commuter stations.

So, by all means, bike to work on Friday as many of you do every day. But reserve the first week in June to celebrate cycling the Badger way.