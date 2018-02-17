Wisconsin Biographies
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Come to the Museum for a screening of two Wisconsin Biographies produced by WPT Education, "Joshua Glover: And the End of Slavery" and "Vel Phillips and James Groppi: The Fight for Fair Housing." These animated biographies will last about 10-15 minutes, and are great for the whole family. Crafts will be available after the showing to emphasize the messages of courage, persistence, and community exhibited in the films.
