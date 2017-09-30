Brass Fest IV with the Beaumont Brass, the Wisconsin Brass Quintet, and college & high school brass musicians

All day, Sat Sept 30 & Sun Oct 1

The 4th year of UW-Madison’s Brass Fest will include two days of concerts, clinics, master-classes, and vendor exhibits to entertain and educate brass musicians and fans of all ages. With guest quintet, the Beaumont Brass from Michigan State University, the Wisconsin Brass Quintet, top college performers and area high school players.

Concert: Sat 8 pm Mills Hall - Wisconsin Brass Quintet & Beaumont Brass Quintet

Concert: Sun 2:30 pm Mills Hall - College & high school students perform with Wisconsin Brass Quintet & Beaumont Brass Quintet.

Sunday only: $15 adults, $5 non-SOM students.

http://www.music.wisc.edu/about-us/tickets/

Reception immediately following Sunday’s concert