press release: Songs of Romance—A Salon Concert

Saturday, November 18, 1:00 p.m.

The Madison Club, 5 East Wilson Street

Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages served.

Tickets $45 per person, available at the door and online.

Join us on Saturday afternoon, November 18, at 1:00 p.m. in the intimate setting of The Madison Club just off the Capitol Square. Talented vocalists and pianists from the Wisconsin Chamber Choir will offer “Songs of Romance” across a range of classical and modern musical styles. Featured works include the rapturous Nuits d'été (Summer Nights) by Hector Berlioz, performed by mezzo-soprano Rachel Wood and pianist John Nimis. Other program highlights include music by Rossini, Grieg, Vivaldi, Fauré, Vaughan Williams, and Richard Rodgers, performed by pianist Mark Brampton Smith and soloists Natalie Falconer, Todd Fansler, Sherri Hansen, Amanda Sturm, Melanie Coyier, Joshua Schmidt, and others.

Taken together, our performers have appeared as featured artists with Opera Studio Nederland, Madison Opera, and Madison Savoyards; and in venues such Madison’s Overture Center, the Eastman School of Music, the University of Michigan, and Indiana University.

Our fund-raising event includes a cozy reception overlooking Lake Monona, with a prize drawing. We will serve complimentary light hors d’oeuvres and beverages including beer and wine. Tickets are available in advance via www.wisconsinchamberchoir.org, and at the door. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, Nov 18.