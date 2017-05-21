Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra with Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra welcomes the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra for this Side by Side concert, Sunday, May 21. Young musicians from WYSO join seasoned musicians from the WCO on stage to perform an impressive repertoire.
Supporting young musicians in our community is essential to the future of music and the arts in Madison. We welcome all in the community to join us at this FREE concert.
There is no charge for this concert, and no ticket is necessary to enter. Seating is general admission. Overture Hall doors open at 3:45pm, concert begins at 4:30pm.
REPERTOIRE
RIMSKY KORSAKOV | The Snow Maiden Suite Mvts I - IV
BIZET | Suite No. 2 Mvt IV - Farandole
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS | Tuba Concerto Mvts I & II
PAGANINI | Violin Concerto No. 2 op 7 "La Campanella" Mvt III - Rondo
RESPHIGI | Pines of Rome
SHOSTAKOVICH | Festive Overture
Info
