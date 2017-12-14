Wisconsin Coalition to Ground the Drones and End the Wars

St. John's Lutheran Church 322 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

THE WISCONSIN COALITION TO GROUND THE DRONES AND END THE WARS

INVITES YOU TO JOIN US FOR A POTLUCK AND PROGRAM* on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14TH at 5 pm at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 322 E. WASHINGTON AVENUE

*Please bring a dish to pass.  We’ll be previewing two short documentaries about U.S. drone warfare from the Interfaith Network on Drone Warfare. See  https://interfaithdronenetwork.org 

Questions? Contact Bonnie blbb24@att.net or Joy at joyfirst5@gmail.com

Please note: this will take the place of our monthly 4th Tuesday Vigil at Volk Field

