Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired 65th Anniversary

press release: Thursday, July 13, The Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired Celebration of the Council celebrates its 65th Anniversary and Grand Re-Opening. The festivities begin at 3:00 and continue until 6:00. We’ll kick things off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30, hands-on experiences in the Sharper Vision Store, Council tours, including the Low Vision Clinic, a demonstration of braille, opportunities to meet staff and board members and refreshments.

The Council is proud to celebrate 65 years of promoting the dignity and independence of the people of Wisconsin who are blind and visually impaired through advocating legislation, providing services and educating the public. We are also excited to showcase innovative changes to our Sharper Vision Store, enabling visitors to have a greater understanding of the many adaptive devices and tools that can enhance the quality of life for people who are visually impaired. Our newly remodeled lobby provides an opportunity to view featured Wisconsin artists who are blind or visually impaired.