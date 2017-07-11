Wisconsin Department of Health Services Art Show

press release: In recognition of the creative talents of the clients, patients, and residents served at its seven facilities for individuals living with psychiatric disorders and intellectual disabilities and the therapists who support imaginative expression as a key part of effective care and treatment services, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is sponsoring an art show at the Wisconsin State Office Building, 1 W. Wilson St., Madison, now through August 11.

“Events like this provide an opportunity to see our clients, patients, and residents for their abilities, not their illnesses or disabilities,” said DHS Secretary Linda Seemeyer. “I would like to thank all of the artists, and the staff members who assist them, for brightening up the building with these impressive works of art.”

The drawings, paintings, and crafts are on exhibit in a display case on the first floor of the building. New items are scheduled to be displayed each week. The exhibit is open for public viewing from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.